In the Dagestan village of Dylym, over 40 people were poisoned in a local cafe

More than 40 people were poisoned in a cafe in the village of Dylym, Kazbekovsky district of Dagestan. This was reported on Sunday, February 11 in Telegram– channel of the district administration.

As of 9:00 Sunday, February 11, 20 people were in the hospital of the central regional hospital with a diagnosis of “acute gastroenteritis” of unknown etiology. Another 19 people are being treated on an outpatient basis. 29 out of 41 cases are children, clarifies “Kommersant”.

Most of the patients reported that they had consumed burgers and mini-pizzas made in one of the rural cafes. According to preliminary data, the cause of infection was home-made mayonnaise prepared in violation of technological requirements, which included raw eggs and sunflower oil. It is clarified that clinical signs similar to those observed in patients mainly appear after consuming low-quality eggs, chicken and minced meat.

The administration also noted that the heavy snowfall and the rapid melting of the snow after it “do not allow us to exclude the water factor.” Water samples were taken from the settlement and sent to Makhachkala for analysis.

Earlier on February 11, it was reported that a criminal case had been opened into the mass food poisoning of cafe visitors in the city of Dalnerechensk, Primorsky Territory, which resulted in 22 people being hospitalized. According to investigators, the reason for the hospitalization of cafe customers was non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements for the production of food products and the provision of fast food services that do not meet the requirements of life safety or health of consumers.