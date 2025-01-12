In the prolegomena of the duel between Real Valladolid and the Real Betis, Manu Fajardoprofessional football sports director of the Verdiblanco team, attended to the teammates DAZN on the playing field of Nuevo José Zorrilla Pucelano to assess the first movements of the winter transfer market 2025 and the path that remains for the Betic team between now and February 3, the date on which the winter souk of player exits and entries officially closes.

Fajardo began by assessing the departure of Rui Silva to Sporting Clube de Portugal: «At the moment the sale of Rui Silva is being carried out, which is a sale that we understood was good for all partiesyes and now, to continue working until the last day.” For now, the substitute of the Portuguese goalkeeper – whose departure has not yet been made official, after the goalkeeper is already in Lisbon – is in the sports city bética. The normal thing is that it is your compatriot Guilhermestarting goalkeeper for Betis Deportivo, who promote to the first teambut, for example, youth squad Germán traveled to Valladolid to accompany Adrián and Fran Vieites as the third goalkeeper. There are no plans, at least at this time, to advance the incorporation of Álvaro Valleswith whom Betis already has an agreement for next summer, the current January market. In fact, Fajardo joked with this matter: «No, no, I have no intention of visiting the Canary Islands. I know that life is very good there and I wish all the luck in the world to the Canarian teams, but I am not going to move from Seville.”

He was also asked about the Assane’s departure to Italian Como and the Betic sports director responded that “the winter market is always difficult. It is not easy to improve what we already have. Assane sale is a big sale because he’s a kid quarry that generates surplus value and it is important because enhances the value of the club’s work.”

Lastly, speaking of what remains of the market and the needs that the Betic first team has, especially with a view to increasing the number of goals scored, Fajardo said that “there is a lot of market left, we work internally and there is a lot of communication with the coach. We have maximum confidence in the squad we have. We are recovering players like Isco and as long as the market is open, we have to work 200 percent.”he warned in conclusion.