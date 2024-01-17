Kate Middleton in hospital: the hypothesis of a hysterectomy after abdominal surgery

The news of the intervention of Kate Middleton and than scheduled for King Charles they threw the English into despair, worried about the health conditions of the royals. Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgerynot better specified. Kensington Palace defines the operation at London Clinicthe largest private hospital in London where the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized for two days, as “planned” and has managed “successfully”. But many real expertsas reported the newspaperinsist on the fact that the princess's health conditions could be “serious” and even talk about calculations and “hysterectomy“.

The note clarifies that the post-operative course and the convalescence period will not be short at all: “The surgery was successful, but it is believed that the princess will remain in hospital for ten or fourteen days, before returning home to continue his convalescence. On medical advice it is iHe is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

It is precisely these latest details that have sparked the fears of British public opinion and beyond. The princess, however, asked for privacy regarding the cause of the surgery. This, despite being a legitimate desire, only fueled suspicions. Royal sources assure the Times that “he is fine” and is recovering, but the BBC warns: “Kate's problem is serious”.

The Prince William he slowed down his schedule to be close to his wife. He would remain at his bedside for two days, in the London Clinic manned by security agents. According to rumours, however, the couple's children will not be able to visit her mother: “It is unlikely that Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis will see her mother during her hospitalisation, because visits by children are not permitted,” the Mirror reported.

