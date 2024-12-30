El Pozo Alimentación has obtained the second Lean & Green star, awarded in Spain by the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (AECOC), for the reduction of emissions in its logistics chain, with a decrease of more than 30 percent of the emissions generated in its logistics processes. With this award, El Pozo Alimentación It is positioned in the top 5 of mass consumption manufacturers in Spain to achieve this milestone in environmental sustainability. lThe company continues to advance the objectives set in its decarbonization action plan.

This plan incorporates the implementation of measures in its land logistics processes, with effective reduction actions related to the acquisition of more sustainable vehicles, the optimization of loads and routes, with the reduction of spending on fossil fuels and the use of other alternatives, and with continuous collaboration with its logistics service providers.

By joining the European Lean & Green project, El Pozo Alimentación has been able to define its environmental objectives with tangible improvement actions in its logistics processes. Your participation in this initiative also implies the implementation of protocols and a traceable evaluation follow-up of the measures developed, which guarantee the transparency of the results obtained after the audits carried out. Lean & Green is the largest European collaboration platform especially aimed at reducing emissions associated with the supply chain, with a presence in more than 14 countries and with more than 600 member companies.

El Pozo Alimentación has been part of this community since 2021, and in 2022, it obtained its first star. By joining this initiative, the company explains that it reinforces “its environmental commitment and develops responsible and measurable actions that benefit its clients and society in general.” “At El Pozo Alimentación we are proud to have obtained this award that reflects the great effort made by our team, at the same time it encourages us to continue developing actions that achieve a positive change in our environment,” says Rafael Simón, head of Logistics for the company.