ANDThis April 1, the price of the dollar in Mexico was 16.532300 pesos, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is dependent on the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, the North American currency had a decline, after ending the previous day at 16.678000.

According to the economic portal Bloomberg, The price of the North American currency ended the day in Mexico at 16.6, a penny above what it was at the previous close. This represents an increase of 0.39 percent.

The value of the US currency in Mexican territory has been declining for a few weeks andThis Monday's price represents the lowest level this year. A year ago, the dollar was 20.06 Mexican pesos, well above the 16.53 at which it was quoted at today's close.

Price of the dollar in Peru today, April 1

The North American currency remained stable compared to the previous day

This March 27the price of the dollar in Peru closed at 3.7177 soles, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Daily, the entity creates a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, indicate the price and compare it with the previous day's measurements. This way you can easily see the evolution of the North American currency in the country.

In this way, the dollar ended the day slightly lower, after having opened at 3.7180 and continues its stability. During the last time, the currency kept its price practically unchanged, with slight variations. Despite the different governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory has experienced in recent years, the sun has always remained stable and managed to maintain a value that it holds against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today, April 1



The blue dollar, or free dollar, reached the figure of 990 Argentine pesos today. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory.

This price is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring the North American currency and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different prices are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA).. Due to the restrictions that exist, only US$200 can be purchased at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so, a series of requirements must be met.

How much are the MEP dollar and the CCL sold for in Argentina?

Beyond the value of the solidarity dollar, which is made up of the official value plus surcharges, remains at 639 pesos after the devaluation of the Argentine government in August, there are other legal ways to acquire dollars. The stock market dollar operates in the capital market and is currently sold at 1,015.10 pesos. Due to the gap that exists with the blue dollar, it is also a highly sought after option by Argentine savers.

Something similar happens with cash with settlement, which operates through the purchase of shares or debt securities. In this case, the price is closer to the blue, specifically 1,048.90 pesos.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

An explanation of the concepts of devaluation and revaluation of a currency against the US currency.

