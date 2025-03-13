He Atlético de Madrid He received al Grenade At home with duties practically made after 0-2 that was brought from Andalusian lands. But he also did not relax in the return and with a double of Gio and the same as Jensen sentenced … A tie that leads them directly to the appointment with Barcelona in the final of the Queen Cup on June 8.

However, the grenadines take a good image from Madrid, a goal and be the first to pierce the rojiblanca goal after seven games closed to lime and sing for the gloves of Lola Gallardo.

The Atlético came out like a cyclone, who in fifteen minutes tied the ball in his boots, his control, his strategy and culminated the domain with Gio’s first goal, which had already warned with a crossbar.

The harassment continued systematically over the Granada area, which could not get out of pressure. Alexia Fernández tried to expand the advantage with a shot from afar to half an hour, but the score was illuminated with that 1-0 to the break that little said of what was reflected in the field.

As soon as Granada arrived on a couple of occasions, only one ended with some danger. Meanwhile, the rojiblancas were already boiling and in the 53rd minute he set up a counterattack at Luany’s feet, which coordinated with default. He could not finish that great play, but the rejected ball was at Gio’s feet, which did not forgive.

The 3-0 soon arrived, in 60 and only seven minutes later. An error in Estévez’s clearance allowed the rojiblancas to create another good occasion. Jensen did control the ball and directed it until he was displayed with which he surpassed the goalkeeper.

With everything done, Atlético relaxed, but Granada was emboldened, which took possession of the ball and opportunities. Ornella Vignola took a shoe with the right hand that surpassed from afar to Gallardo to upload the first goal to the visiting score.

In the final stretch, Granada made 3-1 with a strong and tall right of Ornella Vignola. He had the second almost immediately Paula Arana after a mess in the area that did not take advantage of, but the player was compensated a few minutes later with a great shot whose rejection came to Andrea Gómez’s boots that did found a prize in 87.

There was no more time and Atlético breathed, classified for the sixth final copera in its history, second in recent years after the one they conquered against Real Madrid in 2023 in the penalties.