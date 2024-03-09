The Administrative Oversight Authority said, in a statement, “Within the framework of implementing the directives of the President of the Republic to follow up on the access of social protection services to those entitled to them and the collection of state dues, the Administrative Oversight Authority’s investigations and analysis of databases in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Solidarity resulted in a number of citizens obtaining integrated services cards.” “Allocated for people with special abilities and using them to import special passenger cars without paying the prescribed customs and tax duties, even though they are not entitled to that.”.

She added: “By expanding the investigation circle, it was revealed that some workers in social rehabilitation offices were involved in committing forgery crimes and facilitating the seizure of public money and bribery in exchange for issuing these cards.”.

She explained: “By submitting it to the Counselor, the Public Prosecutor issued a decision to arrest the accused, as the implementation of the warrant resulted in the seizure of sums of money and foreign currencies as the proceeds of the crimes referred to, and large numbers of integrated services cards issued in violation of the law were also seized, as well as national number cards and fake medical examination books for some.” Hospitals and a printing machine used in counterfeiting.

The statement indicated that, “upon submission to the Public Prosecution, it issued a decision to detain the accused in pretrial detention, and investigations are being completed.”