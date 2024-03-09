DThe Hessian Social Democrats have not had good experiences recently with running their own regional association from Berlin. With Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as party leader and top candidate in the state elections, the SPD collapsed last October. However, the party continues to rely on the model of Berlin jurisdiction. At their party conference in Frankfurt, the Social Democrats elected Bundestag member Sören Bartol to head the regional association. He had no opposing candidate and received a good 84 percent of the valid delegate votes.

The 49-year-old politician advertised that he knew how to win elections. He has held the direct mandate in the Marburg federal constituency since 2002. These successes have given rise to his reputation in the Hessian SPD as a doer – from the party's perspective, he has also proven this in his role as parliamentary state secretary to Federal Construction Minister and party friend Klara Geywitz. Within the SPD he presents himself as a mediator between the left and right wings of the party.

Bartol joined the SPD in 1990, three years before he graduated from high school – he saw how “disappointed my East German relatives were after reunification about the Kohl government's promises not being kept.” His mother, who was also a member of the party until her early death, passed on to him social democratic values.

In Frankfurt, Bartol outlined the idea of ​​an SPD as a people's party that is fighting to win back voters from the AfD. But he will seek tough conflicts with the party of “demagogues and fascists”. The SPD should be the party that conveys security in the face of change; there can be no going back to globalization, climate change, or a turning point. Bartol said that in concrete terms, for example when it comes to climate protection, this means not forgetting the social issue.







Instead of replacing the CDU, the SPD is now in coalition with it

Bartol has shown again and again that his view of his own party allows for criticism. He called the nominations of the chancellor candidates Steinmeier, Steinbrück and Schulz all “messed up”. He also did not act as a friend of large coalitions. Shortly before the Hessian state elections, he sent out a newsletter in which he announced that 25 years of CDU-led government were enough for the state.

As state leader, he now leads a party that is not only in coalition with the conservatives, but also has significantly less to say as a partner with less than half as many MPs in Wiesbaden. In Frankfurt, Bartol spoke of the fact that “courage to compromise” would be necessary in the coalition with the CDU.

Bartol's power within the party is also likely to be limited. He owes his nomination for party chairmanship to the Hesse South and North districts. The Hessian Economics Minister Kaweh Mansoori in particular made it clear that he could have had access himself at the party conference next Saturday. At the party conference in Frankfurt, Mansoori contented himself with the post of deputy state chairman, which he had already held.

His positions and mandates have already left Bartol little time for non-political passions. According to his own statements, he even preferred appearing as a juror at the German Computer Game Prize, listening to music or spending time with his family, which, in addition to his own two children, includes two others that his partner brought into the relationship. He also describes himself as energetic in his private life: spare parts for model railways now come from his own 3D printer, he says on his homepage.