“They had to share the food because there was not enough for everyone, and the teachers went to buy tortillas and bread so that the children would not go without food.” This complaint by the Ampa representative of the Escultor González Moreno school in the Murcian district of Aljucer and other similar ones have led the Ministry of Education to propose the suspension of the contract of one of the catering companies that serve the school canteens of the Region for having “failed to comply with the dining room service assigned to him. Failure to comply with the clauses of the contract may lead to its termination and the replacement of the company by another, without interrupting the service for the students,” the Ministry stated. The company takes charge of 75 canteens, but not all of them have registered complaints.

Complaints from parents at various centers about incidents in the dining room service have occurred since last week. In some cases, due to lack of places, delays and space limitations. The situation has gone further at the Escultor González Moreno school in the Murcian district of Aljucer, where the center’s own teachers had to go out to the supermarket this Monday to get food because rations did not arrive for all the children who used the dining room. The errors have caused the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment to open an administrative file to “a catering company awarded several lots of the dining room service; “The suspension of the provision of the service has been proposed, due to non-compliance that the Ministry learned about through the directors of the centers.” The Ministry learned that the company breached some of the clauses of the service contract, “a fact that was notified to it on Thursday. “As the winning company reiterated the failure to provide the dining room service, the proposal for suspension has been raised to the legal service.”