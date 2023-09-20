Surnames are an important part of our daily lives, which is why it is always quite interesting to know the origins and meanings they may have. Under this understanding, we will immediately talk to you about a surname that has centuries of history and that is not as common in Mexico as others.

According to historians, surnames can be traced back to the Spanish nobilitywhose members, upon realizing that non-nobles also had names, made the decision to give themselves extensions of them, which, over the years, would end up being known as surnames.

It is in this way that, based on the use of surnames, they have been a key element for the identification of people, especially to follow the blood ties of families over time.

Now, as you may have already noticed, to date millions and millions of inhabitants of Latin Americainstead of carrying indigenous surnames, have surnames of European origin, especially Spanish, on their birth certificates.

The surname with centuries of history not so common in Mexico that has become popular

To give an example, in Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the 10 most popular surnames are Spanishyou have to know the following:

*Hernandez

*Garcia

*Martinez

*Lopez

*Gonzalez

*Perez

*Rodriguez

*Sanchez

*Ramirez

*Cross

The reason why Latin America is currently full of surnames originating in Europe, especially derived from Spanish territory, is the history that has united the two continents for centuries.

Particularly, the relations between the old continent and the Latin American nations arose from the conquest and colonization of the native peoples, on whom the language, culture and foreign surnames were imposed.

The surname with centuries of history not so common in Mexico that has become popular

And among the most famous Spanish surnames, although not so popular in Mexico, is Laurawhich has the particularity of being considered the oldest on record.

In this sense, although Lara is not a surname as popular as the previous 10 surnames, it currently has a record in Mexico, which exceeds 38 thousand people who carry it on their birth certificatesso their number is comparatively relevant.

Thus, it is worth highlighting that the surname Lara is considered the oldest in history, being the first to be recorded in the Iberian Peninsula, the same as It comes from the place name Lara, province of Burgos, Lara de los Infantes. At the same time, it should be noted that Lara comes from Count D. Pedro Lara, who lived between 1037 and 1065, during the reign of Ferdinand I of Castile in what is now Spain (“Origin of 300 Castilian and Basque surnames”).

