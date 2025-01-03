EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis, has signed a purchase and sale agreement with a major global operator in the energy sector to sell a 49% stake in class B shares of a portfolio of 300 MWac (406 MWdc).

Specifically, these are 2 operational solar projects and 92 MW of an electricity storage facility. The two solar projects were commissioned in the last quarter of last year, while the storage facility is under construction and expected to come online in the last quarter of this year.

The projects are located in California (USA) and share the same grid connection infrastructure with the storage facility.

The total enterprise value for 100% of the portfolio amounts to $600 million. The operation is subject to suspensive, regulatory and other usual conditions for a transaction of this nature.