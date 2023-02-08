In the night from Sunday to Monday, a large earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria. The disaster destroyed thousands of buildings and lives. Middle East correspondent Melvyn Ingleby sees how existing problems in both countries – however different – are delaying emergency aid.

