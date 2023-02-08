The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” captured Franco Cabrera entering a building with a mysterious young woman who is not the one who was publicly known as his girlfriend.

Scandal! Franco Cabrera, a well-known actor from “Asu Mare”, finds himself in the eye of the storm after being supported by Magaly Medina’s ‘urracos’ with a woman who is not Ximena Li, a young man that the artist introduced as his girlfriend on social networks. After the compromising images announced by the entertainment program, the participant in the Carlos Alcántara film issued a brief statement on the subject, in which he stated that he is not in a relationship.

Franco Cabrera denies having a relationship

Through his official Instagram account, Franco Cabrera He made references to the advance published by Magaly Medina, in which he promises to show some revealing images of the actor with a woman whose identity is still unknown, and indicated that he has not had a love relationship for several months.

“To whom it may concern, I have been a single person for a while. Thank you for your support and love always. I love you ”, wrote the renowned actor in one of his stories to make it clear that he has not committed any act of infidelity, since he does not have a partner at the moment.

Franco Cabrera clarified that he does not have a love relationship. Photo: Franco Cabrera/Instagram See also What happened to the life of Katy Sheen, the reporter who became famous in "Love, love, love"?

The ampay of Franco Cabrera

According to the short sneak peek video that was shared on the night of January 7, Franco Cabrera was seen by reporters from “Magaly TV, the firm” going in and out of a building with a mysterious young woman who does not correspond to the well-known profile of Ximena Li, with whom she shared photos and videos until some time ago.

After the revelation of these images, the reactions on social networks did not take long, since the national artist never made any break or distance with his girlfriend official, whom he presented publicly during the year 2022.