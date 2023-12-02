Diones da Silva said he is talking to “influential” people in Rio de Janeiro to run in the 2024 municipal elections

The application driver Diones da Silvawho became famous after running over the actor Kayky Britosaid this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) that he intends to run for councilor for Rio de Janeiro in the 2024 municipal elections.

“It’s something that I’ve already been talking to some influential people here in Rio off the record and this will be formalized later on”declared in a video published on his profile on Instagram.

The speech was made in response to a comment from a follower who questioned Diones about the possible candidacy. He said he will talk more about the matter when the process “be more concrete”.

“I believe there are a lot of good things that can be done, to be able to help those who need it”declared about a possible mandate.

Kayky Brito was run over in the early hours of September 2nd as he was crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Rio de Janeiro. The car that hit him was a Fiat Argo driven by Diones. The actor left the hospital on September 29.

Diones received support from internet users after the accident, as the accident occurred outside a pedestrian crossing and because he helped the artist. He also gave interviews about the case to the media.

From January 1, 2023 to September 3, the capital of Rio de Janeiro recorded 1,956 accidents by cars and 848 by motorcycles, according to the Fire Department. In the south zone, there were 250 pedestrian accidents, 874 in the north zone and 761 in the west zone.