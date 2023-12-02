A day of big news on the TV series front, it seems: the first teaser trailer from the Season 2 Of Halo, the Paramount+ TV serieswhich in the short space of a minute and a half already shows very interesting things, including the release date.
Halo: Season 2 begins onFebruary 8, 2024probably with the release of weekly episodes as already seen for the first season, and with distribution obviously linked to the Paramount+ platform, probably visible on Sky in Italy, but we await further information on this.
From what can be seen in this teaser trailer, it seems that Season 2 of Halo is destined to raise the quality level a bit, at least in terms of effects and scope of the scenes.
While waiting for more precise details, it seems that this season we are also talking about Reach.
A trailer that shows a certain evolution of the series
The fall of Reach, as anyone familiar with the series knows, is a cardinal event in the Halo series and a highly dramatic moment in the war between humanity and the Covenant. At first glance, some scenes shown seem to reveal a greater breathingwhich could result from a higher budget allocated for this second season.
For the rest, the cast still includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, as well as Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson and Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez. Among the scenes visible in the trailer, a new artificial intelligence also seems to appear which however appears different from the Cortana of the first season.
Its appearance is a bit reminiscent of The Weapon, or Master Chief’s company in Halo Infinite, but we are waiting to find out more to shed more light on the elements of the story of Season 2.
