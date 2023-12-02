A day of big news on the TV series front, it seems: the first teaser trailer from the Season 2 Of Halo, the Paramount+ TV serieswhich in the short space of a minute and a half already shows very interesting things, including the release date.

Halo: Season 2 begins onFebruary 8, 2024probably with the release of weekly episodes as already seen for the first season, and with distribution obviously linked to the Paramount+ platform, probably visible on Sky in Italy, but we await further information on this.

From what can be seen in this teaser trailer, it seems that Season 2 of Halo is destined to raise the quality level a bit, at least in terms of effects and scope of the scenes.

While waiting for more precise details, it seems that this season we are also talking about Reach.