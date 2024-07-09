At least that’s what the game files discovered by dataminer Josou Kitsune suggest, which mention a “ Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Bonus Episode: Daima (Part 1) “, which suggests more themed content is coming in the coming months.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may receive some in the future DLC entirely dedicated to Dragon Ball Daima the new anime with a completely new story that will air this fall.

Bandai Namco will continue to support the game with new DLC

Moreover, despite the public’s attention currently focused on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Bandai Namco has practically confirmed that it will continue to support Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with new content in the future too. Just a few days ago, the company revealed that the game has reached 8 million copies sold and that it “can’t wait to show what’s to come next.”

Dataminer Josuo Kitsune’s X-Post About Upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Content

Consequently, the hypothesis of a video game adaptation of Dragon Ball Daima in the form of DLC for the game seems a very plausible hypothesis, although we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt, pending any confirmation or denial from official sources.

For those who don’t know, Dragon Ball Daima is a new animated series announced last year by Toei Animation, scheduled to air in the fall of this year. It will tell an unpublished story, which seems to take place between Z and Super, with Goku, Vegeta and the other Z warriors who are transformed into children because of a wish granted by the dragon Shenron. It is also the last work of Akira Toriyama, who passed away last March 1, who according to official details worked on the main story and character designs.