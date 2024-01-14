First steps for the arrival of the first electric Dodge Charger Daytona. The American brand of the Stellantis group has in fact stopped production of the endothermic version of this model, together with the Challenger, at the end of 2023 and is preparing the debut of the new full electric generation which has been shown for the first time with some official images.

The first electric Dodge Charger

In fact, some photos of the electric Dodge Charger Daytona were published on the official Dodge profile on At the moment we don't know much about the Charger Daytona EV, except that two versions will be available, with 800 V architecture combined with the variant with the more powerful powertrain. All-wheel drive is also expected on the Banshee version which will sit at the top of the range.

Artificial sound

The farewell to the V8 Hemi led the technicians of the American brand to equip the electric version with a virtual exhaust, with the help of Fratzonic, with the terminals that will be able to reproduce a 126 dB roar. Meanwhile, the conversion for the arrival of electric is being prepared at the Dodge plant in Ontario. Here, in fact, the Stellantis group plans to implement the STLA Medium platform, with the production of the new generation of Jeep Compass.