In a post on the official blog, the director Aaron Keller reported that this change is expected for Season 9 of Overwatch 2, expected to arrive around mid-February, although there is not yet a precise timing for the inclusion of this new feature.

Considering that Overwatch is a team game in which the balance of power between the various abilities of the characters is fundamental, a move of this kind has considerable importance on the whole balancing of the game and will not fail to generate discussions, which already began shortly after the announcement of this news.

Blizzard seems to continue to announce rather controversial changes for Overwatch 2 now with something new destined to arrive with the Season 9 which will allow for a greater amount of heroes to cure themselves without resorting to supporting characters, which could significantly change the balance and balance of the game.

The risk of changing the balance

Mauga, Tank, is one of the newest characters in Overwatch 2

In essence, the idea is to introduce a “modified and reduced version of the passive self-healing ability of the Support class” even for heroes who do not belong to that class, such as Tank and Damagewhich clearly represents a major change.

This should also allow Non-Support players Having more options for self-survival,” Keller explained, “should also take some pressure off Support players who have been trying to keep everyone alive, especially those who have no control over their own health. during the clashes.

The risk is that this change could have consequences negative, such as discouraging the use of Support characters, which may become less important in the future, as well as the possibility that players using Damage and Tank characters can act independently of strategic team maneuvers, thanks to the greater security given by these new introductions.

In any case, Blizzard is aware of the risks that this change may bring and reserves the right to retract the issue and subsequently remove this feature, in addition to having to carefully balance it as best as possible over a longer period of time, once which will be introduced to the public.

In recent days we have seen the arrival of Update 3.70 for Overwatch 2, with the Year of the Dragon season arriving.