Zenless Zone Zero has received excellent ratings from the international presswith very few exceptions: apparently the new title developed by miHoYo has been welcomed with a certain enthusiasm by critics, and the ratings below prove it.

Twinfinite – 10

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9

Voxels – 9

Gfinity – 9

Hey Poor Player – 9

INVENTION – 8.5

Eurogamer – 8

IGN-8

Destructoid – 8

PCGamesN – 8

God is a Geek – 8

GameSpot – 7

Silicone – 7

But Why Tho? – 4

As you can see, most of the votes are between 8 and 9but there are also a couple of more critical opinions (see the 7 from GameSpot and Siliconera), as well as a resounding rejection that inevitably affects the game’s current Metascore.

Among the negative aspects of the experience, the following is generally mentioned: repetitiveness of the actionas Zenless Zone Zero’s free-to-play structure is characterized by very short missions that often take place within the same scenarios.