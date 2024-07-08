Zenless Zone Zero has received excellent ratings from the international presswith very few exceptions: apparently the new title developed by miHoYo has been welcomed with a certain enthusiasm by critics, and the ratings below prove it.
- Twinfinite – 10
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9
- Voxels – 9
- Gfinity – 9
- Hey Poor Player – 9
- INVENTION – 8.5
- Eurogamer – 8
- IGN-8
- Destructoid – 8
- PCGamesN – 8
- God is a Geek – 8
- GameSpot – 7
- Silicone – 7
- But Why Tho? – 4
As you can see, most of the votes are between 8 and 9but there are also a couple of more critical opinions (see the 7 from GameSpot and Siliconera), as well as a resounding rejection that inevitably affects the game’s current Metascore.
Among the negative aspects of the experience, the following is generally mentioned: repetitiveness of the actionas Zenless Zone Zero’s free-to-play structure is characterized by very short missions that often take place within the same scenarios.
The numbers prove miHoYo right
The excellent reception by the international press comes in conjunction with the announcement of the 50 million downloads of Zenless Zone Zero, which has already been churning out impressive numbers since the first hours, probably in line with those previously achieved by Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
This is exactly what we talked about in today’s editorial, discussing how the Chinese development team has now managed to establish very solid foundations for his projectsusing the experience gained so far to create even more attractive products.
Our Zenless Zone Zero review is coming soon.
