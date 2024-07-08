The virtual president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoentered this Monday into the debate on the dispute over the election in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, in Mexico City, and asked that the votes be counted again.

At a press conference, from the Transition Housethe former capital’s leader said that she is not asking for the election to be annulled, but rather for it to be counted vote by votewhich is already considered in the electoral law.

“I understand that what you raised Caty Monreal “It is vote by vote, polling station by polling station, which is already in the electoral legislation. Why are not all the polling stations open? In other words, why do they deny that possibility?” said the UNAM scientist.

“What I don’t understand is why not all the polling stations were opened, why? If they are certain that the PRIAN won Cuauhtémoc, why not recount the votes, why close the door on that, what’s the problem? If they are sure of victory, what’s the problem?”

Claudia Sheinbaum said that the annulment of the election in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office is not being discussed for other reasons, but rather what is being requested is that all the polling stations be opened and that the votes be counted again.

“Why not count them again, it takes a day, noon. There is a doubt, on the part of one of the candidates, if it were the other way around, that is… if when it was raised by the PRIAN that all the presidential polling stations be opened, I said it, go ahead, I have no problem,” said the Morena member.

What I believe is that there must be certainties, so let the votes be counted, I don’t see why not, added the virtual president-elect of Mexico.

Asked about the alleged intervention of the senator Ricardo Monreal In the Electoral Court of Mexico City, father of the Morena candidate, Caty Monreal, as accused by Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, of the PAN, PRI and PRD coalition, pointed out that for this reason the Judicial Branch must be renewed, so that there is no suspicion.

The central issue is: why are not all the polling stations open? In other words, what influence can Ricardo Monreal have in telling a (magistrate) to open all the polling stations,” argued Sheinbaum.

“What proof… if all the voting booths are being opened. If I were to say: annul the election today, it would be different. What is being publicly and legally requested is that the voting booths be opened. What is wrong with that? On the contrary, they are talking about transparency, there is nothing wrong that can be accused of,” he stressed.

“What is being publicly requested? That the polling stations be opened so that the votes can be counted… that the votes be counted in the case of Cuauhtémoc.”

THE PRI

Regarding the case of the renewal of the statutes of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which will allow the reelection of Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, he said that it is a bit of an example of what the PRI is now.

“When defeat occurs, as it did now in the PRI and the PAN, there is a tremendous discussion within,” he said, citing the debate on social media between former President Felipe Calderón and the national PAN leader Marko Cortés, and the one that took place in a YouTube program between the leader of the PAN and Javier Lozano.