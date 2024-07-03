According to the criteria of

With the goal of streamlining the process of entry into the United States, CBP continues to move forward with the implementation of the MPC, which Currently available in 51 locations: 33 U.S. international airports, 14 preclearance airports and four seaports of entry.

According to the CBP statement, the program Mobile Passports allows eligible citizens to submit their travel documentphotography and customs declaration information via mobile appresulting in shorter wait times, less congestion, and efficient processing.

Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon stressed the importance of installing the new checkpoints. “Mobile passport control is an important step in improving the international travel experience and offers travelers additional options to expedite their entry,” he explained, adding that MPC streamlines the process “by reduce passport control inspection time and overall waiting time“.

How to use the CBP program at airports

The CBP MPC mobile app can be downloaded for free to a phone, and once installed, a user must create a profile with their passport information at any time before arriving at a checkpoint. For families, the agency clarifies that You can create up to twelve profiles and a single household can send a single MPC transaction.

Users can use the mobile application to expedite entry into the country. Photo:CBP Share

Upon arrival at a checkpoint, MPC users can take a selfie of each family member and submit their information to CBP through the app, without the need to complete a written form.