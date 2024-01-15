qureate has announced five new titles arriving soon: the shoot 'em up Maid of the Deadof romantic adventure Bunny Garden and of Playmaker Asuka For Nintendo Switch and PCof a new title in the series “Princess” for platforms yet to be confirmed and of a project still shrouded in mystery.

Maid of the Dead (shoot 'em up, Nintendo Switch and PC)

(shoot 'em up, Nintendo Switch and PC) Bunny Garden (romantic adventure, Nintendo Switch and PC, Spring 2024)

(romantic adventure, Nintendo Switch and PC, Spring 2024) Playmaker Asuka (football, Nintendo Switche PC, 2024)

(football, Nintendo Switche PC, 2024) New title in the Princess series (2024)

(2024) New “exciting” project

Announcement trailer

Source: qureate Street Gematsu