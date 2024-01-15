qureate has announced five new titles arriving soon: the shoot 'em up Maid of the Deadof romantic adventure Bunny Garden and of Playmaker Asuka For Nintendo Switch and PCof a new title in the series “Princess” for platforms yet to be confirmed and of a project still shrouded in mystery.
- Maid of the Dead (shoot 'em up, Nintendo Switch and PC)
- Bunny Garden (romantic adventure, Nintendo Switch and PC, Spring 2024)
- Playmaker Asuka (football, Nintendo Switche PC, 2024)
- New title in the Princess series (2024)
- New “exciting” project
Announcement trailer
Source: qureate Street Gematsu
#qureate #announced #titles
Leave a Reply