Hamed Raab and Ahmed Atef (Gaza, Cairo)

Georgios Petropoulos, Director of the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza, praised the generous support provided by the UAE to affected Palestinian civilians in the Strip, and its supportive efforts to reach a ceasefire.

He said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s generous contributions are in line with its efforts to implement Security Council Resolution No. 2720, and confirms its commitment to providing humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers.

Petropoulos explained that the UAE’s provision of in-kind aid and important support, such as the field hospital and water desalination plants in Rafah to pump drinking water to the residents of the Gaza Strip, highlights its essential role in meeting humanitarian needs in difficult times.

The UN official pointed out that more than a million people in Rafah Governorate alone suffer from overcrowding conditions, with more than 2 million people in the Strip in need of assistance and services in the field of water, sanitation and hygiene.

He stressed the danger of most of the displaced being concentrated in Rafah, stressing the need for urgent measures to prevent the risk of disease outbreaks, in light of a collapsed health care system.

Petropoulos warned of the seriousness of the severe water crisis facing the residents of the Gaza Strip, which is exacerbated by restrictions on movement and damage to infrastructure.

For their part, volunteers, doctors and nurses who came from the Emirates to work in the Emirati field hospital expressed the opportunity provided to them by the state to serve their Palestinian brothers, stressing that all efforts will be made to alleviate the suffering of patients and provide all therapeutic services. Palestinian experts and analysts also praised the services provided by the UAE in support of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian writer and journalist Sharif Al-Nairab told Al-Ittihad: “The efforts of the UAE mission, through Operation Gallant Knight 3, represent the largest relief operations in the Gaza Strip,” praising its great role in alleviating the real suffering of the residents of the Strip.

Al-Nayrab pointed out that what “Operation Gallant Knight 3” is doing in dealing with the relief, health and water situation is tangible in word, deed and deed.

For her part, Emirati doctor Maryam Al Matroushi expressed her happiness in participating in the efforts made at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip, saying that this is in implementation of the principles that we grew up with in the Emirates, by providing a helping hand to our Palestinian brothers.

Hassan Ibrahim, a nurse at the Emirati Field Hospital, said, “I am proud of the humanitarian work we do in serving patients, treating them, and healing their wounds,” while Yousef Al-Naddaf, a laboratory technician, expressed his thanks to the UAE for providing the opportunity to volunteer to do the duty of providing a helping hand and assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

As for the doctor, Imad Hassan, consultant orthopedic surgeon, he confirmed the availability of capabilities in the Emirati field hospital, pointing out the tireless effort to provide integrated services to all patients in all departments.

Dr. Muhammad Diaa Ibrahim, pediatric consultant, thanked the UAE for its efforts, saying: “We thank the UAE for making us part of the wise leadership initiative to help our brothers in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, a number of patients undergoing treatment at the Emirates Field Hospital praised the integrated services provided by the hospital, and the welcome, attention and care they find.