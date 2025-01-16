The American director David Lynch has died at the age of 78. This divided his family Facebook with. “There is a big hole in the world,” reads a message on Lynch’s account. “But as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with bright sunshine and clear blue skies.”

Lynch was known for surreal works. He became famous with films and series such as “Twin Peaks”, “Blue Velvet”, “Mulholland Drive” and “Lost Highway”. In 2019, Lynch received an honorary Oscar.

Lynch has spoken about his lung disease several times in recent months. That’s why he can hardly move anymore. “It’s like walking around with a plastic bag over your head,” the British Guardian quoted him as saying. He only leaves the house with an oxygen mask.

