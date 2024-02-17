We are so used to having access to the Internet that we rarely stop to reflect on everything that has to happen behind the scenes so that we can access our email, social networks, information, and all kinds of digital tools that make our daily lives easier. day. You may not know it, but it is very likely that in order to have accessed this article, The work of the “brain” that provides internet to practically all of Latin America and is located in Miami, Florida has been necessary.

It is estimated that 90 percent of internet communications carried out in Latin America pass through this city in southern Florida. It doesn't matter if you are using your cell phone data or the internet at home or work, most providers use underwater cables that terminate in a building located in Miami.

At first glance, these buildings draw attention due to the giant spheres on their roofs, but, according to an article in BBC, Inside is the Network Access Point of the Americas (NAP), that is, one of the largest data centers in the world which is managed by the Equinix company.

Considering its enormous importance, This building has high security measures to prevent intrusion by unauthorized people. But not only that, it is also fully designed to resist natural disasters, even a category 5 hurricane, the most powerful today, thanks to its 43 centimeters thick walls.

The enormous strength of Miami that brings the internet to Latin America

Yes ok Hundreds of submarine fiber optic cables are used to access the internet around the world. which are managed by multiple telecommunications companies At a global level, these require interconnection points considered neutral, which are precisely data centers like the one located in Miami.

BBC had the opportunity to visit the NAP facilities that can only be entered by invitation. Furthermore, they shared, You must go through five security filters to access the place where the “brain” that provides interconnection to the region is located.

Most digital communications in Latin America pass through Miami.

In the six-story building the guards carry weapons, and in the highest security area only one person can enter, but first a palm reading is necessary to authorize entry, this with the intention of prevent any action, whether deliberate or accidental, from interrupting the digital service.

However, it is clarified that in this place there is no management of the information that arrives, that is, Employees cannot read the content of users' messages or view their financial information, They are only waiting to ensure that everything works without interruption.

Another interesting detail about this place, which was opened in 2001, is that, since the machines generate heat, It is equipped with 27 huge air conditioning units so that the temperature is maintained at around 20 degrees Celsius and thus guarantee the normal operation of the equipment.