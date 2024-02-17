“There is an artificial intelligence that I define as invisible, which is already present and commercially available and which, for example, in the radiological field allows us to reduce the CT radiation dose by 60% and the MRI acquisition times by 50% This is not seen or perceived by the user but it is real and exists.” This was said by Professor Andrea Laghi, full professor at Sapienza (University of Rome) and member of the Superior Council of Health, in Bari, on the sidelines of the conference on 'A great commitment to health', organized by the Ministry of Health, responding to a question on the practical and current applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare facilities. “There are also simple systems to support the doctor's work, again in the radiological field – he added – for example the identification of fractures in emergency room x-rays. Then there are the slightly more futuristic topics, such as the use of artificial intelligence for complex decision-making models to predict response to therapy. That is still a field of research that will require international partnerships, as are already underway, and several years before being implemented in routine clinical practice.”

“There are various areas of health where intelligence is already present – Laghi then specified – ranging from the area of ​​diagnosis and treatment where there are artificial intelligence systems that support doctors in diagnosis to the management of processes where the systems of business analytics allow us to identify optimal paths up to training and obviously communication with the patient”.

Responding to a question on the practical and current applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare facilities, the professor added: “Training is an extremely important topic, because, certainly, I don't deny it, there is what is called 'digital gap' which concerns health workers. It is not age-related but is a cultural problem. A lot is being done on this with post-university training courses. Artificial intelligence is also starting to be taught in specialization schools and modules at least in our University in Sapienza are started already this year for students of the Medicine degree course”. “It's training that starts from the bottom and will then reach all operators in a few years”, he concluded.