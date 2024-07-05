Dibu Martínez generates love and hate. Argentines adore him, because in his hands, literally, came a Copa America, after 28 years of waiting, and a world title, which returned to that country after 36 years.

Others don’t like him (most likely, there are no Argentines on that list), because they think he is a big mouth or conceited, because of his duels with rival players and some gestures, those yes, out of place. But his talent in goal is undeniable.

Martínez appeared again at a key moment for his team, Argentina, which the vast majority had given as the favorite to beat Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the Copa America, but not in the way it happened, in penalty kicks, in which the Aston Villa goalkeeper was once again fundamental.

After the surprise of Lionel Messi missing Argentina’s first shot, Dibu appeared to save two shots, one from the experienced Ángel Mena and another from the young Alan Minda, to put his team into the semi-finals, awaiting the duel between Venezuela and Canada, which will be played this Friday.

The emotional statements of the Dibu after Argentina’s qualification

“I wasn’t ready to go home. I told my teammates, my family, and my kids. ‘Dad’s not going home.’ And I didn’t go,” Dibu told DSports after the match.

Later, in a conversation with TyC Sports, on the verge of tears, Martínez was emotional and explained how he manages to maintain a high level to shine with the National Team.

“I work for this. I shoot 500 times a day in training. I try to be at my best for this team. People spend their money to come and see us. I want to continue growing as a goalkeeper and as a person,” he said.

Dibu acknowledged the difficulty Ecuador presented. “It was a difficult match for us. The field was very dry. I knew it was going to be very difficult, we almost lost. This team is prepared for that. Today (Thursday) it was my turn to save the team from returning,” he insisted.

Dibu Martínez’s numbers in the Argentina vs. Ecuador game

