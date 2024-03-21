DAfter more than 70 years, the German Football Association (DFB) is turning away from adidas and entering into a lucrative partnership with the US company Nike. The DFB announced the collaboration from 2027 on Thursday, and Nike will then equip all national teams for at least seven years.

At the 2024 European Championships, the men's team will set up its base camp at adidas in Herzogenaurach and play in the jerseys that have just been introduced. The 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico will be a farewell for the traditional company.

“We look forward to working with Nike and the trust they have placed in us. The future partnership will enable the DFB to continue to carry out key tasks in the coming decade with a view to the comprehensive development of football in Germany,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf. He assured: “Until December 2026, we will do everything in our power to achieve shared success with (…) adidas,” and German football has “owed a lot to the company for more than seven decades.”

According to the DFB announcement, Nike “made by far the best economic offer and also convinced with its content vision, which also includes a clear commitment to the promotion of amateur and popular sports as well as the sustainable development of women's football in Germany.”