Not everything bad is one hundred percent negative, as Santiago Solari's time in America shows this. The Argentine was a failure, reaching a couple of leagues and falling by the wayside without being able to win the Liga MX title. Thus, without pain or glory, the Argentine was fired, but the coach at least left within the squad who for many is today the best player in Liga MX, Álvaro Fidalgo, who has been looking for a long time to return to Spain.
The option for Álvaro to leave Coapa at the end of the tournament is real, so much so that in America they are already considering replacements and one of the names that the club likes the most is the also Spanish, José Gragera, a midfielder who was signed by Espanyol de Barcelona in the winter market and that has become key in the eleven of the club that is fighting for promotion. Gragera is not as aesthetic a piece as Fidalgo, he is more of a midfielder with great distribution and less contribution in attack.
José's entourage has assured in the last few hours that at least as of today they have no approach from América, and in fact there has been no such, since the Coapa team is only giving sporting follow-up to the midfielder's performance, which if Although he is an alternative due to his level, age and price, it is important to note that ahead of him is the name of Erick Sánchez, who is the great desire within the nest in case of losing Fidalgo.
