The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was shown at D23and although the video is not yet officially available, we know its content thanks to the spectators of the event, who were also able to see the cast of the TV series on stage.

Obviously, the trailer includes Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fiskapparently engaged in a very tense dinner, but also Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and the show’s well-known supporting actors, Deborah Ann Woll (Karen) and Elden Henson (Foggy).

Apparently The series will include intense and spectacular fightsjust like in the Netflix version episodes, and will introduce new characters like the White Tiger, as well as old acquaintances like Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye.

Consisting of eighteen episodes, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again will be available on the Disney+ streaming platform starting from March 2025while a second season has already been confirmed.