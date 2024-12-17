Jose Ruiz Muñozgrandnephew of Romerohas announced that it will deal four bulls alone in the bullring of Guillena for the benefit of the Dace association for people with Acquired Brain Injury in Seville. The celebration will be next February 15 with cattle yet to be confirmed.

The wife of Chiclana bullfighter He suffered severe brain damage after giving birth to the couple’s second child, on whom they also had to operate just one day after the bullfighter performed in the Real Maestranza Bullring in Seville. A celebration to which he arrived quite weakened, whose spirits fell like a stone on the bullfighter while he was fighting his second bullfight. Fermin Bohorquez.

Although born in Chiclana, José Ruiz Muñoz has lived in Puebla del Río. He is the grandson of a sister of the Pharaoh of Camas.