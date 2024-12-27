The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia has confirmed the sentence of 15 months in prison to Cristina Segui for a crime against moral integrity for the dissemination of the video of the minor victims of a sexual assault committed by several adolescents in the Valencian town of Burjassot in May 2022.

The sentence, dated December 20 and consulted by Europa Press, partially upholds the appeal that Seguí filed against the resolution of the Criminal Court number 10 of Valencia, which also found a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets.

Now, the Court absolves the former leader of Vox and president of the Government of this crime – since the article in which it fits was not in force at the time of the events – and declares ex officio half of the procedural costs caused in the instance, while maintaining the previous ruling in the rest of the pronouncements: thesentenced to 15 months in prison and the payment of 12,000 eurosas civil liability, to one of the victims who denounced her in this process for the moral damage suffered as a result of the dissemination and that aggravated the damage she already suffered from the sexual assault.

The Court alludes to the dissemination of the video – “which the accused knew was disseminated without the authorization of the protagonists” – and which she accompanied with a tweet/post on her social media account. more than 200,000 followers with “comments in which he clearly said that the minors were lying, being fully aware of the repercussion that his massively disseminated comment had on the minors – whom he seriously harmed.”









He adds that, “even though the behavior displayed by the accused was carried out through what can be considered a single action, – which consisted of the creation of a tweet/post that accompanied the video that came into her hands through a third party outside the minor’s private circle – the moral integrity of the minor was undermined.

«The comments made by the accused, the means used to make them – social network and Internet television channel – with the consequent dissemination that this implies, the subject matter they dealt with and the young age of the people affected, together with the serious consequences “which have been, as far as it matters here, to the minor, constitute a serious attack on her dignity, having sufficient intensity to be considered degrading treatment that has seriously undermined her moral integrity,” the ruling states.

Cristina Seguí has ​​reported the content of this judicial resolution in a video on her YouTube channel in which she announces her intention to appeal the sentence before the Supreme Court.