Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote They warm up to welcome 2024 from the emblematic balcony of the Puerta del Sol in Madrid and how could it be any other fashion, once again giving hype to what has become another tradition on the last night of the year in Spain: the style with which Pedroche will ring the bells.

The presenter has shared the promotional images of the Chimes 2024 and for the occasion she has opted for a haute couture minidress designed by Inma Linaresa striking dress with the characteristic seal of modernity that defines the Madrid woman.

The dress in question in which Pedroche appears belongs to the collection Flawless 2025 by the Andalusian designer, presented in the latest edition of the 080 Fashion Barcelona. The piece is made of a brocade fabric with gold details and highlights such as its sweetheart neckline and structured off-shoulder sleeves. The mini length skirt It has a ballet cut and geometric volumes.

The dress, called La Foliepresents a structural form carefully designed and made by hand in the firm’s atelier. Made with exclusive materials such as organza devoré, this design “reflects the brand’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to haute couture,” the company says. This iconic look is available upon request, becoming a representative piece of Spanish talent in fashion. With the help of stylist Arturo Argüelles, the presenter once again opts for a daring and groundbreaking lookvery consistent with his style. High-heeled shoes with an ankle bracelet and platform from the brand Kurt Geiger They have complemented the styling perfectly.









From Atresmedia, it was confirmed a little over a month ago that Pedroche and Chicote They would lead the chimes again on Antena 3, this being their seventh appearance together.