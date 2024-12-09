The New York Police arrested this Monday the main suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson after receiving a tip that he was eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The arrested person has been identified as Luigi Nicholas Mangione, 26 years oldwho was in possession of a firearm that matches the one used in the crime.

The young man was born and raised in Maryland, although he has lived in San Francisco and his last known address is in Honolulu (Hawaii). He studied at the Gilman School in Baltimore, an elite private institution. and exclusively masculine, where He graduated as an outstanding student in 2016, according to the school’s website. In his graduation speech, he spoke about his classmates’ “incredible courage to explore the unknown and try new things.”

Additionally, he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Engineering, Computer and Information Sciences in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, where he had also been an assistant professor. In 2019, it was senior advisor and teaching assistant for the Stanford Pre-College Studies Program, as shown on his LinkedIn profile.

His studies allowed him to learn to code and founded the club for people interested in video games and their designaccording to a 2018 article in Penn Todaya campus magazine. This would be the university’s first video game development group, where he led a small team of programmers, writers, musicians, artists and designers in the “College Simulator” project.

A gun, a fake ID and several writings

At the time of his arrest, Mangione had a weapon “compatible with the one used in the murder” with the “ability to fire a nine-millimeter bullet” and a silencer. This lethal tool, capable of firing a 9 mm bullet, could have been manufactured with a 3D printer, according to the New York police.

The alleged perpetrator was also wearing a military neck gaiter similar to the one worn by the killer in his shooting in front of the Hilton Midtown hotel (Manhattan). I also had the same fake ID he used to stay at a hostel in New York and a three-page handwritten document criticizing insurance companies.

The writings he had with him contain criticism of health insurance and reflect his “ill will toward American corporations”indicate the authorities. In addition, they point out that the document “speaks both about his motivation and his mentality” regarding the industry to which the UnitedHealthcare executive belonged.





Mangione has been arrested in Pennsylvania on charges of weapons possession and Will be extradited to New York to face charges related to Thompson’s death last Wednesday. Hypotheses suggest that the young man left the scene of the crime on a bicycle and shortly after got into a taxi that took him to a Port Authority bus station, in the heart of Manhattan.

Thompson, 50, with a two-decade career at UnitedHealth, In 2021, he assumed the direction of the company’s insurance division. At the time of the murder he was preparing to attend the multinational’s annual investors conference.