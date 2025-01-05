Complicated rescue of a 34-year-old woman at more than 2,000 meters above sea level in Urbión

A 34-year-old woman, a native of Barcelona and a resident of Copenhagen, was rescued yesterday in an area of ​​difficult access on the eastern slope of the Urbión peak at more than 2,000 meters above sea level. The action began around 6:45 p.m. yesterday, when agents from the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group of the Civil Guard (GREIM) were informed that a woman had been trapped since 4:00 p.m. in an area of difficult access and extreme conditions.

The agents managed to access the place where the woman was located around 11:30 p.m. They found her “at the limit of her physical and mental strength, terrified by the possibility of suffering a fatal fall,” as stated by the Civil Guard. The rescuers immediately provided him with warm clothing and hot drinks. Due to the schedule, adverse weather conditions and the complexity of the terrain, the Civil Guard mobilized GREIM teams from Ezcaray, Riaza and Navacerrada.

Once stabilized, they put a rescue harness on her and gave her a pair of ice axes to secure her during the evacuation. Using securing techniques, the woman was evacuated to the runway where the agents’ vehicles were waiting. Subsequently, she was transferred to the Covaleda health center to receive medical attention. The rescue concluded at 1:30 in the morning.