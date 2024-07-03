China’s Foreign Ministry denies Finnish President’s statements about Moscow’s dependence on Beijing

Russia and China are large independent countries, and Beijing is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. This is how she responded to Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s idea to end the conflict in Ukraine with one phone call.

Let’s start with the fact that China and Russia are independent large states. China is not the creator of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is it a party to it Mao NingOfficial representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry

She added that China will always advocate for peace and dialogue and maintain interaction with all parties to the conflict in Ukraine. “We will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political resolution to the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat concluded.

Stubb says China can end Ukraine conflict with one phone call

Earlier on July 3, Stubb said that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved with one phone call — from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, Moscow is now dependent on Beijing. “One phone call from President Xi Jinping would resolve this crisis,” the Finnish president emphasized.

If only he [Си Цзиньпин] said it was time to start peace talks, Russia would have been forced to do so. They would have had no other choice. Alexander StubbPresident of Finland

Stubb had already spoken about China’s role in the conflict in Ukraine in June, when he told a conference in Switzerland that Beijing should influence Moscow to bring about peace.

Alexander Stubb Photo: Pool / Ukrainian Presidentia / Globallookpress.com

The State Duma has proposed its own idea for ending the Ukrainian crisis

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa said that in order to complete the special military operation (SMO), US President Joe Biden should call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He also recalled that Putin recently spoke about the conditions for holding peace talks.

“If any of the leaders or any political figure is ready to confirm and guarantee the fulfillment of these demands, this will be an opportunity to begin negotiations, for which we are always ready,” the deputy said.

Related materials:

In mid-June, the Russian president said he was ready to negotiate with Ukraine if Zelensky fulfilled several conditions: withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and abandon the idea of ​​the country joining NATO.