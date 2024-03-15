China is ready to provide everything necessary for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced on March 15 by Geng Shuang, Deputy Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the UN.

“China is ready to provide the necessary opportunities for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis,” he said during a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to “security and restoration of peace in Ukraine.”

Earlier, on March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should take place in a constructive and realistic atmosphere, and “not be based on ‘wants’ after the use of psychotropic drugs.” He also stressed that the negotiations cannot be seen as a pause to improve one's own arsenal.

On March 12, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv is not changing its consistent position of denying the possibility of any negotiations with Russia.

The President of Russia, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, which was published on February 9, said that Russia and Ukraine will sooner or later come to an agreement and relations between the peoples will be restored. He noted that the West thinks that hostilities will forever “tear apart” one part of the Russian people from another. However, reunification will happen, Vladimir Putin is sure.

Before this, on November 22, 2023, the head of state noted that Russia had never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.