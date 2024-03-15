Nowadays the technology and the use of Artificial Intelligencehave become coveted tools in the world of work and education, which is why dozens of people have sought to specialize in this area.

One of the most popular educational platforms in the world of technology is Henry, who every day offers updated and outstanding courses in the field of STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics, for its acronym in English).

These areas, fundamental to the global economy, continue to be dominated by men, despite growing labor market demand and rapid technological evolution.

Henry: Driving female participation in technology

Educational platform Henry has launched an innovative initiative to address this gap. With the objective of train 5,000 women in cutting-edge digital skills, Henry offers courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, programming, data science and data analysis.

Women interested in participating can apply through Henry's official website. The programs are completely free, taught online and they last 20 hours each. The call is open to all those who wish to acquire knowledge in technology and are willing to commit to their professional development.

The courses offered cover a wide range of topics relevant to today's job market. From JavaScript programming fundamentals to advanced data analysis techniques, participants have the opportunity to choose from a variety of options based on their interests and career goals.

Each of the course contents has been carefully designed to guarantee effective and meaningful learning, with a practical and results-oriented approach. Participants will acquire practical skills and theoretical knowledge that will allow them to stand out in the competitive world of technology work.