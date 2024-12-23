The Christmas It is already here and the meetings, the festive atmosphere and the preparations usually stress us out. One of the topics that worries us the most is cooking. We want to do something special, rich, surprising. We want to entertain, but we often overcomplicate ourselves. We usually lack time, resources, organization and sometimes also ideas.

We address this topic with the Chef Bosquet on the Abecedario del Bienestar podcast to learn about those culinary ideas that help turn a seemingly simple dish into a delicacy.

Roberto Bosquet is a chef, firefighter, athlete and gastronomic content creator with more than two million followers on Instagram (@chefbosquet). In 2018 he was named the best foodie in Spain, he has collaborated with ABC Bienestar for five years and in 2023 he graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Madrid. He is co-founder of the restaurant Naked&Sated and author of the books: ‘Healthy fast food‘, ‘The pleasure of eating without regrets‘, ‘Express‘ and ‘Everyone at the table‘, which has just been published and which promises brutal recipes for every moment.

Journalists Laura Pintos and Raquel Alcolea, with Roberto Bosquet, Chef Bosquet, on the Abecedario del Bienestar podcast.



Recording: Íñigo Martín Ciordia

Mounting: Blanca Nava

Coordination: Andrea Moran

Image design: Rodrigo Parrado

Interviews and production: Laura Pintos and Raquel Alcolea.

