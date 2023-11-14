Those who have purchased melons in the states of Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Floridathey must be attentive, because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) issued an alert due to a possible outbreak of salmonella.

According to information from the government entity, Sofía Produce, a company that operates under the name Trufreshis recalling all sizes of melons fresh packaged in cardboard containers and marketed with the label Malichita.

Apparently, the lots of fruit sold between October 16 and 23, 2023 have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. In the aforementioned states, the melons they may have reached consumers through retail produce markets.

People have to be careful if they made a purchase of this fruit recently. In case you do not remember or have not seen the place where the measurements were taken fruitthey must verify if the melon contains an individual sticker that also reads Malichita written in black letters and in which the lower part presents the number 4050 in white letters with the legend “Product of México”.

Recalled melons have this label

It should be noted that until now the FDA has not received any reports of diseases associated with the melons in question and that you Trufresh is carrying out a recall of the fruit after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced that the melons packaged with label Malichita.

What is salmonella?

The salmonella is an organism that can cause infections serious stomach problems and, in vulnerable people, such as children, people with a medical condition or the elderly, it can be fatal. The infection It usually manifests itself through fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria enters the bloodstream and produces diseases more serious such as aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis. Hence the importance of being attentive to this announcement from the authorities.

How to be safe from possibly contaminated products



Given this alert, consumers are asked to be attentive and take the following actions: