He America club He is one of the top candidates to win the Apertura 2023 title of the Liga MX. The Eagles achieved super leadership and closed the regular season with the best defense and the best offense.
The Eagles still do not know who their opponent will be in the quarterfinals, since the play-in still has to be played. The good news for the team led by André Jardine is that they will recover an important player for the next phase of the competition.
According to the statements of Jardine himself, América hopes to have the return of Diego Valdés for the start of the league. The Chilean midfielder missed the end of the tournament after returning injured from the FIFA Date in October.
The 29-year-old creative played just 794 minutes spread over 10 games, scoring six goals and giving two assists.
The return of Valdés would be a true reinforcement for the Águilas facing the Apertura 2023 league. The Chilean has proven to be a strong element in Jardine’s scheme and the team looks better with him on the field.
Due to the new play-in format and the November FIFA Date, America will have a little more than two weeks until it has to play its first match in the league.
Although the azulcremas will lose activity for a couple of weeks, what is favorable for América will be the possibility of recovering Diego Valdés.
