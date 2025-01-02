The position of the Christian is, traditionally, that of a guy who is laughable in the eyes of others, someone who follows a leader who was crucified, humiliated and laughed at, an all-powerful man who felt pain and fear.

01/02/2025



Updated at 11:49 a.m.





This country said goodbye to the year with a man in a cape and now there is a comedian who does sailor jokes with a picture of the Sacred Heart dressed as a stuffed heifer from the Grand Prix. Due to the Animal Welfare Law, the new Grand Prix in …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only