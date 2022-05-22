Cagliari relegates to Serie B, Salernitana is saved and remains in Serie A. It is the verdicts of the last two games of the 38th and final day that define the ranking. Salernitana loses 4-0 at home to Udinese, who passes to Arechi with goals from Deulofeu (6 ‘), Nestorovski (34’), Udogie (52 ‘) and Pereyra (57’). The Campanians remain at 31 points but are not overtaken by Cagliari, who drew 0-0 on the field of the relegated Venezia and finished third from last with 30 points. Genoa is also in B.