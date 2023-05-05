London (AFP)

Brighton achieved a fatal victory over its guest, Manchester United, 1-0, in a postponed match from the twenty-eighth stage of the English Football League, and continued his dream of one of the qualifying centers for the continental competitions next season.

And Brighton snatched the victory in the ninth minute of stoppage time, from a penalty kick, which he obtained in the last fifth minute of stoppage time, following a handball on defender Luke Shaw inside the area, which was confirmed by resorting to the video assistant referee, and the international midfielder rushed to it. Argentine Alexis McAllister successfully.

Brighton took revenge on Manchester United, who knocked it out 11 days before the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with penalty kicks, and prevented the “Red Devils” from regaining fourth place from Newcastle.

United’s balance froze at 63 points, and fell to fourth place with a postponed match, two points behind Newcastle, who in turn has a postponed match, while Brighton rose to sixth place, which entitles its owner to compete in the “Conference League” competition, after raising its score to 55 points.

Brighton, who has two deferred matches, is four points behind Liverpool, the fifth-placed team that qualifies for the Europa League, and eight points behind Manchester United, the fourth-placed finalist that qualifies for the Champions League.