Through a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Edgardo Díaz, founder of the mythical international gang Menudo, for accusations that he sexually assaulted a former member of the group, who was a minor at the time.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the police investigations focus on an attack that apparently occurred at the Biltmore Hotel in the center of the Californian city and would be the first investigation involving Menudo and its creator, after several decades of rumors about sexual, verbal and physical abuse that occurred in the gang of Puerto Rican adolescents.

“We can confirm that a report has been taken and that it is an ongoing investigation,” an LAPD spokesperson said. “Due to the confidentiality of the victim, the department cannot provide more.”

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed

The investigations are based on the allegations made by the former star of Menudo, Roy Rosselló, in the new docuseries “Menéndez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed”, which analyzes the allegations of sexual abuse within the band and the alleged connection with José Menéndez, former RCA music executive murdered in 1989 by his two sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez.

In the series, which consists of three episodes, Rosselló makes several accusations against Díaz for alleged mistreatment and frequent sexual abuse. On one occasion, the former member claims that Edgardo would have raped him at the Baltimore hotel during a trip to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

