The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had already served as president between 2003 and 2010, announced this Friday the names of the ministers of Finance, Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice and the Presidency.

Fernando Haddad will be the head of the Treasury portfolio, the main one in the economic area; José Múcio Monteiro will lead the Defense Ministry; Mauro Vieira will be the chancellor; Flávio Dino will be in front of the Justice portfolio and Rui Costa in the Presidency.

(Also: Brazil, catastrophe!: out of the World Cup in Qatar against Croatia)

During the presentation of the first members of what will be his cabinet, Lula warned them that they will have to work like never before because the task “will always be more difficult than what they have been given up to now.”

For the portfolio that the Treasury, Lula chose Fernando Haddad59, one of his closest friends and who, under his permission, assumed the candidacy for the presidency of Brazil for the Workers’ Party in 2018, in which the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro emerged victorious.

To the Ministry of Defense A strategic name arrives for Lula’s government: José Múcio, a 76-year-old engineer, former director of the Court of Accounts, the body that oversees public accounts, is known for his political skills and has good relations with officers of the Armed Forces.

(Also read: Putin admits that agreements will have to be reached on Ukraine and says he is ready)

Mauro Vieira will be in the Foreign Ministry71, who was already in charge of Brazil’s Foreign Relations in the last two years of Dilma Rousseff (2015-2016) and currently serves as ambassador to Croatia.

For Justice, the progressive leader called Flávio Dino, 54, a politician admired by Lula who was former governor of Maranhao and current senator for that state. In the portfolio of the Presidency will be Rui Costa, 59 years old, current Governor of Bahia, one of the founders of the PT and another of the most trusted men of the president-elect.

There will be representation of “all Brazilian society”

Fernando Haddad is one of Lula’s closest friends.

Anticipating questions from the press about the lack of diversity in the first group of ministers, the president-elect reiterated that there will be representation of “the entire Brazilian society”something that had warned before making the announcements.

The five ministers announced today are men over 50, four of them white and Flávio Dino, the only one who identifies as “pardo”.

Lula insisted that the appointments were made – and will be made – based on the qualifications of the people who are in charge of each portfolio and pointed out that those of this first group are “extraordinary”. “We are going to have blacks, Indians (…) we are going to try to set up a government that is the face of Brazilian society in all its dimensions,” Lula said.

(You may be interested in: Why Petro has not yet approved the tax reform)

Anticipating questions from the press about the lack of diversity in the first group of ministers, the president-elect reiterated that there will be representation of “all of Brazilian society”, something he had warned about before making the announcements.

The five ministers announced today are men over 50, four of them white and Flávio Dino, the only one who identifies as “pardo”.

Lula insisted that the appointments were made – and will be made – based on the qualifications of the people who are in charge of each portfolio and pointed out that those of this first group are “extraordinary”. “We are going to have blacks, Indians (…) we are going to try to set up a government that is the face of Brazilian society in all its dimensions,” Lula said.

When will he announce the rest of his cabinet?

Lula confirmed that this Sunday he will define internally with his working group what will be the total number of ministries that his government will have and he said that he will make new announcements next week.

He also indicated that Before the end of the year, he will present a result of what was found in the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro because he wants to make clear what were the problems with which the country receives, so that later they are not blamed on his management.

(Also: Bad Bunny announces that he is temporarily retiring from music)

“It was a government that did not prepare the administration of this country, which preferred to talk and talk and talk and failed to solve the problems that needed to be solved,” Lula declared.

EFE