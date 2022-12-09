From the left: the vice-presidents of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis and Josep Borrell; in the middle, the Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, this Friday in Brussels. STEPHANIE LECOCQ (EFE)

The European Commission has taken this Friday a significant step in its strategy of rapprochement with Latin America. The community club has reached an agreement to modernize and expand the trade agreement with Chile. The pact opens the door for almost 100% of European exports to reach the South American country free of tariffs and will also give the EU greater access to key raw materials in the ecological and digital transition (lithium, copper) than Chile he is a great producer. Behind this agreement, there is a movement of political and geostrategic depth in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine, a war in which Europe has realized that the Russian story sometimes found fertile ground in the Latin American region, where both Russia and China have gained political and economic weight in recent years.

For the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, it has always been a priority to strengthen relations with Latin America. Hence, this Friday, during the presentation of the agreement, which has been under negotiation for five years, he showed his joy and pointed out that the agreement reached “transcends the commercial sphere.” “It’s not only that,” he added, referring to the fact that the final text, which is not yet known, has chapters on gender equality, respect for the environment, or even the possibility of a unilateral rupture of it if they were broken. “democratic principles”.

The veteran Spanish politician has pointed out that it is symbolic that Chile is the first country with which the Advanced Framework Agreement is closed, the official name of this update of trade pacts, because this country was the first Latin American to have a trade agreement with the EU 20 years ago. “Next year has to be the year of Latin America for the EU”, he asked. On the agenda in Brussels is pending the modernization of the agreement with Mexico and the completion with a declaration of the one reached with Mercosur —the largest trade agreement in the EU—, blocked by France, which demands a commitment from Brazil against deforestation.

“Chile is one of the largest lithium suppliers in the world, almost 40% of the world’s supply, 80% of European imports,” highlighted the economic vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, in a meeting with various European media, including EL COUNTRY. “This is very important for electric mobility and for European objectives [medioambientales]and it is clear that we need it for the Green Deal […] and reduce dependencies. For example, we depend on Russian gas”, pointed out the also trade commissioner. The EU also needs raw materials from China such as rare earths.

This movement, deep down, seeks to make a virtue of necessity. In internal documents of the community institutions, it is recognized that countries like Russia and, above all, China have gained a lot of ground and influence in the region. It is even admitted that in many countries in the area there is a certain feeling of European withdrawal. Hence, for next year a commercial and diplomatic offensive is being prepared in which the step taken this Friday has a great initial milestone. The continuation, in theory, goes through the negotiations with Mercosur and Mexico. And, it is also worth including as an important element of this strategy the Spanish presidency of the EU, in the second half of 2023: Spain has already announced its intention to organize a summit between the EU and Latin America in that semester.

The final stages of the agreement between Chile and the EU have been delayed, among other things, due to the priorities of Gabriel Boric’s own government, which had “informally” asked to wait for the constitutional plebiscite to be held on September 4, as he explains. to EL PAÍS, Quentin Weiler, a senior European official representing the EU in the Pacific country. “Now begins a bureaucratic process of legal verification of the text and translation of the text that will take six to nine months for it to be signed,” he adds. The forecast that they handle in Brussels is that it could be subscribed in the autumn of 2023.

To avoid the problems found in other treaties, such as the one in Central America, this agreement has two parts: a provisional one that will enter into force once it has been ratified by Chile and by the community institutions (Parliament and Council of the EU) and another definitive that will work when it has the approval of the parliaments of all the Member States of the EU. It is not the first time that an agreement of this type encounters ratification problems because a national or even a regional parliament rejects it. It happened, for example, with the regional assembly of Wallonia (Belgium) when it vetoed CETA, the trade agreement that was finally signed with Canada in 2016.

