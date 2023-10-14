Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:54



The European diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, described this Saturday as “totally impossible to execute” the Israeli plan to evacuate more than a million people from northern Gaza in one day. Israel on Friday called on citizens of the Strip for a mass evacuation ahead of an Israeli ground offensive against Hamas, in retaliation for the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

“The evacuation of a million civilians through a densely populated war zone to a place without food, water or shelter, and inside a territory under siege is extremely dangerous and virtually impossible,” said the head of the European diplomacy after the 24-hour ultimatum given yesterday by Israel for the departure of residents and which has been extended this Saturday until mid-afternoon.

Borrell is on an official visit to China and made these statements to journalists in Beijing. “Imagining that you can move a million people in 24 hours, in a situation like Gaza, can only be a humanitarian crisis,” she added.