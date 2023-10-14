|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|328
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|321
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|272
|4
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|201
|5
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|171
|6
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|162
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|145
|8
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|144
|9
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|126
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|116
|11
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|108
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|77
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|69
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|GasGas
|67
|15
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|64
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|57
|17
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|47
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|45
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|36
|20
|Dani Pedrosa
|KTM
|32
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|28
|22
|Joan Mir
|Aprilia
|20
|22
|Pol Espargaró
|GasGas
|12
|24
|Jonas Folger
|GasGas
|9
|25
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|9
|26
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|8
|27
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|5
|28
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|5
|29
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|3
How the Drivers’ classification changes after the Indonesia Sprint
Jorge Martin he wanted to overtake Francesco Bagnaia this weekend in Mandalika and the overtaking already arrived today in the Sprint in Indonesia. Francesco Bagnaia was unable to access Q2, eliminated by his teammate Enea Bastianini, while Jorge Martin, despite a crash in Q2, still placed his GP-23 on the second row.
A sufficient springboard to move up the group to take command of operations, a success which is the fourth consecutive in the Saturday Sprints after those in Misano, India and Japan. THE 12 points conquered by the Spaniard of Ducati Pramac, they put him ahead of Bagnaia with a seven point advantage.
The reigning world champion, in fact, did not go beyond the eighth final position to conquer two points. Pecco benefited from the crashes of Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargarò and Brad Binder (hit by the Aprilia rider), but was the sixth Ducati at the finish line also behind Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini. Marco Bezzecchi, third today, has 39 points to recover from Bagnaia, but sees the top as further away, which is now 46 points away.
