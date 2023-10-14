Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Jorge Martin Ducati 328 2 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 321 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 272 4 Brad Binder KTM 201 5 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 171 6 Johann Zarco Ducati 162 7 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 145 8 Luca Marini Ducati 144 9 Jack Miller KTM 126 10 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 116 11 Alex Marquez Ducati 108 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 77 13 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 69 14 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 67 15 Marc Marquez Honda 64 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 57 17 Alex Rins Honda 47 18 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 45 19 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 36 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 32 21 Enea Bastianini Ducati 28 22 Joan Mir Aprilia 20 22 Pol Espargaró GasGas 12 24 Jonas Folger GasGas 9 25 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 26 Stefan Bradl Honda 8 27 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 28 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 29 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 3

How the Drivers’ classification changes after the Indonesia Sprint

Jorge Martin he wanted to overtake Francesco Bagnaia this weekend in Mandalika and the overtaking already arrived today in the Sprint in Indonesia. Francesco Bagnaia was unable to access Q2, eliminated by his teammate Enea Bastianini, while Jorge Martin, despite a crash in Q2, still placed his GP-23 on the second row.

A sufficient springboard to move up the group to take command of operations, a success which is the fourth consecutive in the Saturday Sprints after those in Misano, India and Japan. THE 12 points conquered by the Spaniard of Ducati Pramac, they put him ahead of Bagnaia with a seven point advantage.

The reigning world champion, in fact, did not go beyond the eighth final position to conquer two points. Pecco benefited from the crashes of Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargarò and Brad Binder (hit by the Aprilia rider), but was the sixth Ducati at the finish line also behind Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini. Marco Bezzecchi, third today, has 39 points to recover from Bagnaia, but sees the top as further away, which is now 46 points away.