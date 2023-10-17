You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Image of the Colombia vs Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla
Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo
Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla
World Cup and Euro Cup qualifiers and women’s Copa Libertadores, the highlights.
Caracol and RCN
4 pm Qualifiers: Venezuela vs. Chili
6:30 pm Qualifiers: Ecuador vs. Colombia
9 pm Qualifiers: Peru vs. Argentina
ESPN
1:30 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: England vs. Italy.
ESPN2
7:50 am Euro Cup Qualifiers: Finland vs. Kazakhstan
9:30 pm NBA, preseason: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
ESPN3
7 pm Baseball. MLB: Phillies vs Diamondbacks.
Star+
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: Lithuania vs. Hungary
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: Mata vs. Ukraine
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: San Marino vs. Denmark
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers: Serbia vs. Montenegro
2 pm Soccer, friendly: France vs. Scotland
Win Sports
6:30 pm Basketball: Titans vs. Maroons
Win Sports +
7:30 pm Women’s Copa Libertadores: National vs. Palmeiras
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #October